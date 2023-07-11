Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker TJ Watt is preparing for a season with high expectations for the Steel Curtain. Meanwhile, he and his brother JJ Watt can celebrate being the first brothers to ever grace the cover of a Wheaties cereal box together, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Related: Guess who is the first-ever brother pair to be featured on a Wheaties box? https://t.co/j2FpmLXy9a pic.twitter.com/cb1RiZ6EyZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 11, 2023

It is quite the milestone for TJ and JJ Watt; they will most likely get the box framed so the pairing can be immortalized forever on the iconic Wheaties cover. Gracing a Wheaties box has always been a marker of great athletes, so it is very cool for the brothers to be able to share the cover together.

Despite the shared cover, the two brothers are currently in very different places in their careers. While TJ has another big year awaiting, JJ Watt will be joining the broadcast booth with CBS this fall. Both brothers are known for not just their dominance on the field but their charisma off of it; there is no doubt that JJ will be a natural calling the games instead of playing in them.

It will be fun to see if older brother JJ gets an opportunity to be an analyst for one of TJ's games this fall. The Steelers have big expectations this season under second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett and a very talented roster. Defensively, the Steelers should be as formidable of a unit as they typically are, especially if Watt can stay healthy unlike he did last year.

Although the brothers are no longer both playing on the gridiron, the shared Wheaties cover speaks to the elite brotherly tandem that they are. There is no doubt that both TJ and JJ Watt had their fair share of Wheaties growing up.