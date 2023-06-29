It was announced that former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals legend JJ Watt is joining CBS Sports on Thursday, but not before Watt took to Twitter to jokingly say that he has gotten a job at CVS.

What a scene it would be to check out at CVS and see JJ Watt at the register. That is one of the only reasons I would not go to the self checkout. Here is the video that JJ Watt posted.

I just got a job at CVS. pic.twitter.com/FoaY8AXliv — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

There were many funny reactions after the Texans and Cardinals legend posted the video on Twitter. Let's get to those reactions.

“That'll be $12.50 sir,” wrote @Slim_Pickem with a GIF attached.

“I can't tell you how many times my grandmother has told her card friends that I host a radio show for CVS. They probably all think she has lost her marbles by now,” wrote @ZachGelb.

“Congratulations. But why?” wrote @NFLbeatster.

“Things are in motion from this JJ, I heard Walgreens already has Tom Brady's people on the phone,” wrote @MXRandom_.

“What were the transferable skills? 😄” wrote @LisaKCarter.

“Can u get me free gummy worms,” wrote @Ky1eLong.

“If I were to tell my 10 year old self that I'm co-workers with JJ Watt now, idk if this is what he'd picture,” wrote @bobbymatzuka.

Watt was clearly having some fun on Twitter. It will be interesting to see how Watt does with CBS Sports. He will try to become another athlete who makes a second career out of being a broadcaster for their sport.