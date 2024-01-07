How many records will TJ Watt break before his career in the NFL is over?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are amid a pivotal AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers have the advantage; however, the team was hit by an unfortunate TJ Watt injury. Still, the linebacker joined the company of his brother, JJ Watt, and made NFL history during the game.

TJ Watt makes history amid Pittsburgh's battle against the Ravens

Watt joined his brother JJ as the only player in NFL history to have multiple 19-plus sack seasons, per Ari Meirov. The star Pittsburgh LB leads the league in sacks, and he was highly effective during Saturday night's game.

Before Watt was ruled out of the Ravens game with a knee injury, he amassed six solo tackles, two assists, and two sacks. Moreover, he helped the Steelers' defense hold the Ravens to a single score as the fourth quarter progressed.

His partner-in-crime, JJ Watt, was just as effective during his time in the league. In his final season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, Watt accumulated 12.5 sacks, his highest in four years. Of course, he managed to have his career-best season sack totals (20.5) earlier on in 2012 and 2014.

The Steelers have hopes of making the playoffs, but they need everything to go their way. They are putting up an admirable fight against the mighty Ravens. Can they close out the game and spoil Baltimore's end-of-season party?

Hopefully, TJ Watt's knee injury is not serious and he can make a safe speedy return. Still, he and his brother must be proud of the stellar regular season he has had.