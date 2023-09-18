The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed wide receiver Diontae Johnson on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring in Week 1's loss against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The Steelers placing Diontae Johnson on injured reserve means that he will miss at least the next four games. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers will have to target players like George Pickens and Calvin Austin III over the next few weeks.

It will be a tough challenge for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers against a Cleveland Browns defense on Monday Night Football in Week 2. The Browns have a great pass rush, so Pickett will have to find George Pickens, Calvin Austin and even tight end Pat Freiermuth on quick passes if the protection does not hold up.

After tonight's game against the Browns, the Steelers have road games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans in weeks three and four before playing the Baltimore Ravens at home. We know now that Johnson will miss those games.

If Johnson is ready to return when he is eligible to come off of injured reserve, he would play when the Steelers go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams.

It will be interesting to see how the Steelers adjust without Johnson. A lot of fans believe that Pickens could be a star at the position, so this might be his chance to live up to those expectations. The Steelers need it against the defense that the Browns have.