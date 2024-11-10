The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an excellent first half of the 2024 NFL season. Pittsburgh is 6-2 heading into Week 10 and is in a tight race with the Ravens for the lead in the AFC North divisional standings. If the Steelers want to keep pace with the Ravens down the stretch, they will need every win they can get their hands on.

Pittsburgh faces a tough opponent in Washington. The Commanders are one of the most surprising stories in the NFL this season, immediately rising to prominence with a rookie QB and brand new everything within the organization.

But the Commanders are not just a cute story. They are leading the NFC East and have a legitimate shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC as we head into the second half of the season. Pittsburgh cannot simply look past Washington and expect to win.

Do the Steelers have what it takes to take down a frisky Commanders team? Or will the Steelers fall one step behind the Ravens in the AFC North?

Below we will discuss three bold Steelers predictions ahead of their crucial Week 10 matchup against the Commanders.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson has best game of season against Commanders defense

Russell Wilson is finding his footing with the Steelers.

The Steelers are 2-0 with Wilson at the helm and looking as dangerous as ever.

Wilson has not necessarily been asked to do it all in the Steelers offense, similar to what Justin Fields was asked to do earlier this season. Pittsburgh has a strong defense and competent run game, which has taken some pressure off the passing game.That may not be enough to beat the Commanders.

Washington does not have the best defense in the NFL, but they can play complementary football with their explosive offense. The Steelers may need to air the ball out if they want to win in Week 10.

My prediction: Wilson will have his best statistical game of the season against the Commanders. He has only played in two games this season, so it isn't exactly the boldest prediction. Wilson's best game came in his debut against the Jets, where he threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Let's say that Wilson throws for over 300 passing yards and has at least three touchdowns.

Mike Williams, Preston Smith will both make an impact during Steelers debut

The Steelers decided to add some reinforcements at the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh made two trades on Tuesday, acquiring Mike Williams from the Jets and Preston Smith from the Packers.

Both of these players are great additions to an already good Steelers squad. Williams is a short-term solution at receiver, but has the right athletic profile to capitalize on Wilson's ability to throw beautiful moon balls. Weirdly enough, adding Williams could significantly open up how the Steelers attack down the field in the passing game.

Meanwhile, Preston Smith is an incredible depth player behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith at edge rusher. Nick Herbig is currently injured, so it is good that Pittsburgh found an immediate replacement who has a ton of NFL experience.

My prediction: Both Mike Williams and Preston Smith will make impact plays during the Steelers debut. Let's get specific. Williams will have at least 35 receiving yards, including at least one first down reception. Smith will have at least one impact play on defense — be that a third-down stop, sacks, forced fumble, or another impactful play that helps the Steelers get off the field on defense.

T.J. Watt makes life very uncomfortable for QB Jayden Daniels, resulting in Steelers win

T.J. Watt is the unquestioned leader of the Steelers' defense.

Watt having a solid fist half of the 2024 NFL season, but it is not up to his enormous expectations. He has logged six-and-a-half sacks through eight games. This has him on pace for roughly 12-13 sacks, which would be an off year for a guy like Watt.

However, sacks are not everything. Simply forcing pressure can create a huge impact on an opposing QB, and I believe that Watt will have an incredible outing against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

My prediction: T.J. Watt will sack Jayden Daniels at least twice on Sunday. He will also force several additional pressures and make life very difficult for Daniels in the pocket. If the Steelers can rattle Daniels early in the game, they should be able to force him into one or two mistakes. That could end up being the difference in this game.