‘We want to see Kenny in more varsity action’: Mike Tomlin makes big Kenny Pickett decision for Steelers’ game vs. Jaguars

Heading into the 2022 season, it seems likely Mitch Trubisky will be QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But, it appears rookie Kenny Pickett could potentially get more opportunities than Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday in preseason action and head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that his first-year signal-caller will be next up after Trubisky. Via Mark Kaboly:

“Mike Tomlin said Mitch Trubisky will start followed by Kenny Pickett and finally Mason Rudolph. “We want to see Kenny in more varsity action.”

Kenny Pickett played in the opener last weekend against the Seahawks in a 32-25 win and actually impressed, completing 13 of 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He proved exactly why Pittsburgh decided to draft him in April.

The reality is Trubisky hasn’t started in the league for a couple of years. If he’s not living up to expectations, Pickett could very well be the next man up over Rudolph. It’s quite possible.

NFL analyst Louis Riddick even spoke on the Rich Eisen Show recently and voiced that he thinks Pickett’s time to be the starter will come sooner rather than later.

“You pick a guy 20th overall, not because you want him to sit on ice for an extended period of time. And as good as Trubisky has played, he’s looked fantastic, I just think it’s going to be Kenny’s time sooner rather than later, because he’s made for this situation. It’s a dream situation for him. I think Pittsburgh sees the writing on the wall.”

Kenny Pickett of course played college ball at Pitt, leading them to an ACC championship last season. He’s familiar with this stadium and already comfortable in his surroundings. It’ll be interesting to see how he plays on Friday.