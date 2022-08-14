The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks didn’t throw a combined no-hitter, but they passed the baton to one another well enough to take the preseason opener from the Seattle Seahawks, 32-25.

The two veteran QBs in starter Mitchell Trubisky and backup Mason Rudolph looked solid for the most part. Both tallied a touchdown each as they kept the offense humming during their stint running the show.

Kenny Pickett was the hero of the contest, going 95 yards on a 13-for-15 clip while throwing two touchdowns – including the final drive that resulted in the game-winning score after the rookie found Tyler Vaughns on the right side line just before getting touched by the opposing defensive line:

Kenny Pickett puts the Steelers on top after a frantic minute of game time! 🎯pic.twitter.com/PQdKD4cRBp — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 14, 2022

While Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was mostly complimentary of his squad’s performance, he still wanted more from his side particularly when it came to keeping his signal-callers clean.

Via Steelers Depot:

“We’ve got to keep them cleaner,” said the Steelers head coach on his O-line upping the protection on their passers. We’re capable of that. The defense brought some pressures – and that was good. We had an opportunity to see some pressures and have our protection from an assignment standpoint be tested, but I’d like to see our quarterbacks cleaner than they were tonight.”

The numbers don’t exactly show the Steelers offensive line getting demolished, after surrendering just three sacks and only one with starting unit members on the field. But there were various instances where the defense got much too close for comfort with the QBs simply being able to get rid of the ball in time or use their mobility to escape potentially hairy situations.

The Steelers were missing last year’s starting left guard Kevin Dotson while both Mason Cole at center and James Daniels at right guard just got their first action in a Steelers uniform. There are still a few kinks to be worked out for sure.