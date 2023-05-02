A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a nice haul from the 2023 NFL Draft. The team has earned praise for its showing in the draft and how it used the event to shore up the roster and address issues. In other words, the Steelers got the job done. Apart from Pittsburgh fans, running back Najee Harris is also one who should be smiling ear to ear following the draft, particularly because of the selections of offensive tackle Broderick Jones and tight end Darnell Washington, who are both products of the Georgia Bulldogs football program.

“He is a man. And you think he’s big? Him and Darnell over there on the left side together? It’s gonna be like a Great Wall of China right there”, McMichael said of Jones during an appearance on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “Ain’t nobody happier right now than Najee Harris, because I’ve never seen a running back, like, it’s so hard to gain two yards. They’re gonna move people on that left side of the ball up there in Pittsburgh,” McMichael added.

Najee Harris had a bit of a down year in 2022. After rushing for 1,200 yards in his rookie season in 2021, Harris picked up a total of 1,034 rushing yards in 2022, albeit on fewer rushing attempts. In any case, it sounds as though McMichael is expecting Najee Harris to have a huge season ahead with two highly-touted rookies added to the Steelers’ offensive line.

In the 2022 NFL season, the Steelers ranked 16th in the league with 121.9 rushing yards per game and only 25th in rushing yards per attempt.