The Chicago Bears entered Week 18 needing two things to happen to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft: lose to the Vikings and see the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts. Both those things happened, and the latter went down in absolutely wild fashion.

The Bears, playing without Justin Fields, had no problems losing to the Vikings, taking home a 29-13 defeat to fall to 3-14 on the season. It’s the most losses in franchise history.

But right when it seemed like the Texans were going to lose to the Colts, Lovie Smith’s crew pulled off a miracle. Trailing 31-24 and facing a fourth-and-20 late in the fourth quarter, Davis Mills found Jordan Akins for a 28-yard touchdown pass:

Much to Bears fans’ delight, Lovie Smith decided to go for the 2-point conversion, and the Texans pulled it off. Houston then made one last defensive stand to snag a 32-31 victory, throwing away the No. 1 pick to Chicago. It’s the first time the Bears own the No. 1 pick since 1947.

Needless to say, Bears fans are going absolutely bonkers over winding up with the top pick. The whole thing is made even funnier because it was a former Bears coach in Smith who delivered it to them:

Bears fans at Soldier Field had plenty to cheer about while watching the Texans pull off the miracle:

Chicago now faces a massive offseason. Armed with Justin Fields, the No. 1 pick and over $100 million in cap space, the Bears are set to make a huge splash with an eye on competing for the playoffs in 2023. Look for Chicago to explore trades out of the No. 1 pick because of Fields’ presence in order to build up the roster around him. It’s time for Ryan Poles to get to work.