The 2022 season marked a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the first time since 2004, they were without longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in the offseason. Pittsburgh was also without general manager Kevin Colbert as he stepped down following 22 years with the organization.

The Steelers would end up going 9-8 and being just one game away from the playoffs. Despite that, rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens had their moments and look like the future of the franchise. Also, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick earned his third First-Team All-Pro while linebacker T.J. Watt bounced back from his preseason injury.

Still, the front office should have a lot to do in the offseason. The Steelers have many pending free agents and a lot of areas to address. Even after the first days of the offseason, there are still some players they should consider bringing in.

With that being said, here are the top free agents still available to round out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster for the 2023 season.

3. ILB Bobby Wagner

Although the Steelers are in a rebuilding phase with many youngsters on the roster, they could use some extra experience both on and off the field. One interesting name that emerges as a possibility is Bobby Wagner. He was recently waived by the Los Angeles Rams after both parties agreed on the contract termination.

In 2022, the linebacker recorded 140 total tackles with 81 of them being solo and 10 tackles for loss. He also had five pass breakups and two interceptions for a total of 13 yards. Most notably, he had a career-high 6.0 sacks.

For his career, Wagner has accumulated 29.5 sacks across 11 seasons. He has nine All-Pro selections, including one in 2022, and eight Pro Bowl appearances. He also has a Super Bowl ring that he won with the Seattle Seahawks.

While Pittsburgh already signed Elandon Roberts, it could still add some more help at the interior linebacker position. Since Wagner will still receive some money from his big contract with the Rams, he might opt for a friendly deal with another franchise. If the Steelers act quickly, they could get Wagner on a steal of a contract.

2. OT Donovan Smith

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another area where the Steelers should consider bringing more players in is the offensive line. The team’s offense finished in the bottom half in many categories, including passing yards and yards per carry. With Pickett set for a breakout sophomore season, Pittsburgh could use as much help as possible from its linemen.

As of now, the Steelers do not have many bodies in the offensive line. Behind starters Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor, the team does not have any other offensive tackles under contract for the 2023 season. Because of that, the position should be one of the priorities for the remainder of the offseason.

One veteran they should consider signing is Donovan Smith from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was recently released by the Bucs to clear some cap space.

Smith started in 124 games from 2015 to 2022, the sixth-most of any offensive lineman in the league. However, this past season, he had a pass-rush win rate of 78.3% and a run-block win rate of 64.9%. These were some of the worst marks of his career.

While he did not do as well as he used to, Smith has plenty of experience in the NFL. His recent Super Bowl victory with Tampa Bay could be very helpful on a team full of young players. Should he join the team, Pittsburgh would have a solid depth chart at the offensive tackle position.

1. DT Poona Ford

Finally, one player that the Steelers should keep in mind is Poona Ford. The defensive tackle spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, earning a full-time spot in just his second year as a pro.

In 17 games last season, Ford recorded 35 total tackles with 22 being solo and six tackles for loss. He also had seven quarterback hits and set a new career-best with 3.0 sacks. Prior to the 2022 season, he had a total of 4.5 sacks for his career.

A reason why Ford could be a target for the Steelers is that Cameron Heyward is 33 and is likely in the final years of his career. Ford is just 27 and could provide some valuable years for the Steelers. Additionally, perhaps the best option is to bring someone to learn with Heyward both on and off the field before fully taking over his job.

All things considered, Pittsburgh should keep an eye on Ford. He could help stop the run but, most importantly, he could be Heyward’s long-term replacement. If he signs with the Steelers, they would focus on other areas once the veteran announces his retirement, then avoiding overpaying any defensive linemen in the offseason.