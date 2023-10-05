There is plenty of negative energy surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers through four weeks of the 2023 NFL season. The team is just 2-2, and the highly anticipated breakout on the offensive side of the ball simply has not happened. While the Steelers' offense disappoints, the defense just gave up 30 points to a rookie quarterback. Pittsburgh's own signal-caller, Kenny Pickett, is dealing with a knee injury and his status for Sunday is up in the air.

Okay, that's most of the bad. The good? Well, it feels like nothing else matters when the Steelers face off against the Baltimore Ravens. This AFC North battle typically ends up a nasty, physical affair with not a ton of points to go around. While QB Lamar Jackson and the Raven offense looks set to take off, the Black and Gold would love nothing more than to ugly this game up.

What can fans expect when they tune in on Sunday? Let's fire off some bold Steelers Week 5 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Calvin Austin III leads the team in receptions

Earlier this week, the Steelers released an updated depth chart that listed Calvin Austin III as a starting wide receiver for the first time this season. Big deal? Perhaps not; after all, Austin was simply replacing WR Diontae Johnson, who is currently on IR.

But there is reason to believe Austin will lead Pittsburgh in receptions again in Week 5, something he hasn't done since the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Over the past two weeks, teammate WR George Pickens has out-targeted Austin, but just barely (13-11.) Pickens also mixed in a fumble that went out of bounds after a three-yard reception.

In light of Pickens' up-and-down production this season, maybe Austin's depth chart elevation was a warning shot? Add in QB Kenny Pickett wishing he had looked Austin's way on a crucial fourth-down play, and it sounds like the second-year receiver is in line for more looks on Sunday.

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick nabs an INT

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Things can't go much worse for the Steelers secondary than they did in Week 4, getting shredding by Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud to the tune of 306 yards and two touchdowns. But they are facing a Ravens team that hasn't exactly proved itself a juggernaut passing the football. Lamar Jackson and Co. rank 27th in passing yards so far this season, and while that speaks to their commitment to the ground game, we've also seen Jackson struggle to get on the same page with his crop of new receivers.

As mentioned above, these AFC North games are a different breed, and often, star players make the difference. Fitzpatrick is a proven ballhawk at safety who has yet to intercept a pass this season. But it wouldn't shock anyone to see the Steelers leader step up and make a game-changing play in this matchup of rivals. In fact, we are predicting it right here.

1. Steelers knock off Ravens despite home underdog status

The Ravens are 2-0 on the road in 2023. The Steelers are 1-1 at home and wondering if their starting QB is going to be ready to play in this one. So, why predict a Pittsburgh victory?

Coach Mike Tomlin knows how to prepare his team better than perhaps any other coach in the NFL. Coming off an embarrassing loss, he's already promised a week of tough, physical practices to prepare for Baltimore.

Also, consider this: Sunday marks the 34th meeting between Tomlin and his Ravens counterpart, John Harbaugh. Tomlin so far has the edge with 18 wins to Harbaugh's 15. He's watched his team get blown out twice already this season, but don't expect that to happen against the Ravens. Just as the doubts about the Steelers grow louder, Tomlin will find a way to refocus his squad