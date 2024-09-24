The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback competition is far from over this season, but after just three weeks of action, fans seemingly agree that Justin Fields is the future. Fields led the Steelers to a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, going 24-of-32 for 245 yards and one touchdown against one interception with a 96.0 passer rating. Facing a tough Chargers’ pass rush, Fields looked electric, throwing downfield to his receivers and making critical plays with his legs. Before the regular season began, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin named Russell Wilson the team's starting quarterback. However, Wilson has been dealing with a calf injury since training camp, which has held him out of action to start the ear. However, after guiding Pittsburgh to a 3-0 start, his teammates are feeling Fields as starting quarterback from now on.

But even after the 3-0 start under Fields, Tomlin is non-commital to naming Pittsburgh's permanent starting quarterback. The plan is for Fields to start the Steelers' upcoming road contest against the Indianapolis Colts. Tomlin met with trainers and Wilson this week, and Wilson is not expected to be a full participant in practice. When asked why he hasn't named Fields their starter, Tomlin said it'll happen “when Russ gets to an appropriate level of health.”

Should Justin Fields be the Steelers' starting quarterback?

Fields has completed 73.3% of his passes in three starts and has turned the ball over once. His steady play has complemented a Steelers defense that has given up just 26 points through three games. He's also helped Pittsburgh to its first 3-0 start since 2020.

“I think it's definitely a blessing being here,” Fields said before Sunday's win over the Chargers. “It was kind of bittersweet when I first got here, but I was happy to come to an organization like this, and I couldn't be happier now. So I'm just glad to get the opportunity to go out there on Sunday to the field and hope to come out with a few more wins.”

While he has not played in a regular-season game, Wilson has stayed engaged by supporting Fields and his teammates on Sundays. However, on Sunday, the Steelers' offense will face a Colts defense that has been one of the NFL's worst units regarding stopping the run. The Colts' defense has also struggled on third down and in the red zone this season. This is another chance for Fields to thrive, and it'll stay with his team until Tomlin says otherwise.