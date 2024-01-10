The Bills and Steelers had unorthodox paths to the playoffs and they will play each other during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Super Wild Card Weekend will have NFL playoff games on three different days. The first game on Sunday will be between the Steelers and the Bills. Both teams had some struggles at certain points in the season, but both teams also played at their best when they most needed to, and now, they will see each other in the postseason. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the Steelers vs. Bills game.

When and where is Steelers vs. Bills?

The Bills were only 6-6 at one point during this season, but they ended up as the two-seed after winning their division. That means this game will be at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 14.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bills

CBS will be broadcasting this game, but you can also live stream it with fuboTV. Jim Nantz will be on play-by-play with Tony Romo providing color commentary. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, New York

Steelers storylines

The Steelers did not look like a playoff team for much of the year. Pittsburgh is always resilient, though, and they found a way to secure the final playoff spot in the AFC. This will be the 11th time the team is in the postseason with Mike Tomlin leading the way, and his Steelers have never finished a season below .500 with Tomlin as their coach. While they are the underdog, you can never count them out.

The offense has not put up big numbers for the majority of the year, and they struggled under Kenny Pickett. When Pickett went down with an injury, Mitch Trubisky took over as the starter, but the team lost the games in which he started. The team has found something in long-time backup Mason Rudolph, though. Rudolph has started the team's last three games, and the Steelers won all three of those games. Additionally, Pittsburgh's two highest-scoring games came with Rudolph under center, and the team has actually been able to move the ball down the field with the passing game.

Pickett is back to full health, but Rudolph will remain the team's starter. George Pickens and Diontae Johnson are Rudolph's top targets. Pickens has 1,140 receiving yards on the season, while Johnson has 717.

While the Steelers' offense only recently picked things up, their defense has been great all year. In fact, Pittsburgh ranks sixth in points against per game (19.1). They will be without their best player on that side of the ball, though. TJ Watt, arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, will miss this game because of a knee injury. The injury isn't as bad as was initially feared, though, so the team can get Watt back at a later time if they can make a deep run into the playoffs.

Bills storylines

The Bills have also had a unique run to the postseason. The team put up impressive numbers on the offensive end to start the season, but they were only 6-6 and at risk of missing the playoffs by Week 12.

Their bye week made all the difference, though, and the team has won their last five games. Josh Allen's numbers haven't been as impressive during this time, nor have the statistics of his star receiver, Stefon Diggs. The defense has picked it up, though, and it has led to winning football.

Allen did pick it up in the last game of the regular season. In a division-clinching win against the Miami Dolphins, Allen had 359 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. The Bills have tons of talent on both sides of the football, but they haven't put it together at the same time this season. Allen's Week 18 performance may be a sign that things are clicking now, and the Bills are a scary team if they can play a complete football game.