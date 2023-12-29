Two 8-7 teams battle for playoff positions on the line.

We're here to bring you our prediction and pick for NFL Week 17 action as the stakes are higher than ever ahead of the playoff chase. Both teams will come in off huge wins as the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) take on the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) in a decisive game for both teams. Check out our NFL odds series for our Steelers-Seahawks prediction and pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently third in the AFC North and they're coming in off a big 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in their game last week. The Steelers stand at just a 12% chance to make the playoffs at this point and even if they win out, they'll need some other results to turn in their direction. Their path starts in Seattle as small underdogs against the Seahawks.

The Seattle Seahawks come into this game tied for second in the NFC West and they're in a heated battle with the Los Angeles Rams to make the playoffs. They currently hold a 70% chance to make the NFC Wild Card spot and they'll drastically increase their odds with a win over the Steelers on Sunday. Expect the 12th man to be in full force come game time.

Here are the Steelers-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Seahawks Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +3.5 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Seahawks Week 17

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

TV: FOX, Fox Sports, NFL+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

Mason Rudolph was the unlikely hero for the Steelers as he led them to a 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Bengals are dealing with their own quarterback issues, Rudolph's short-notice performance was much more impressive with a limited offense to work. George Pickens had his biggest game of the year and it's clear that if the Steelers want to be successful, they'll continue getting him the ball. Najee Harris also got some running room and managed to score a rare touchdown on this season. If the Steelers can continue to produce on offense and limit turnovers with Mason Rudolph, they could have a chance against this Seahawks team.

One thing that is certain about a Mike Tomlin-coached team is that they will fight tooth and nail until the very end of their games. The Steelers' defense, while compromised, has been playing tough-nosed all season and they're in their best form of the year. If they can penetrate the line and force Geno Smith to scramble, they could see some success forcing throws into coverage and coming up with the ball. Expect them to lean on their defense to make plays and ignite them as a unit.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Seahawks have really shown their grit over the last two games and they've been able to walk away with two close wins to show for it. They stunned the Philadelphia Eagles at home and then fended off the Tennessee Titans on the road on a last-minute kick. They were able to rally after being down at halftime and sealed the win with another final-minute touchdown to take the lead. The last few games have certainly taken a toll on them with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet both banged up in the process. Their injury will be lengthy from the start, but they've seen meaningful participation from players during their week of practice.

Playing this game in Seattle will be huge for the Seahawks as they've gone 5-2 on their home field this year. As the playoffs draw near, the Seattle crowd will make this game feel like a Wild Card atmosphere as they try to lock in their spot. The Seahawks will have to dig deep once again and rely on big plays from their wide receivers if they want to get this win. Their defense has been surprisingly better as the season wears on, so expect them to put some pressure on Mason Rudolph as they try to stop the running game.

Final Steelers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

The Seahawks will have a playoff position to fight for in this game and they're coming in as short favorites due to the home-field advantage. However, they have a very lengthy injury report and their players may not be 100% heading into this game. They'll need to mount some long, sustainable drives early and wear down this Pittsburgh defensive front with their run game through the first half.

The Steelers will have a big rallying point behind Mason Rudolph and their offense has come together over the last game. I expect them to keep this one close as they win the turnover battle in Seattle. Let's take the Steelers with the points.

Final Steelers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 (-115)