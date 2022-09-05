Steelrising Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

They will need a mechanical hero to save the people from a ruthless mechanical army. Keep reading to learn more about Steelrising, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Steelrising Release Date: September 8, 2022

Steelrising will release on September 8, 2022 on PS5, XBox Series X|S, and PC through the Epic Game Store, Steam, and GOG.

Steelrising Gameplay

Steelrising is a “challenging” action role-playing game where the player must fight their way through areas populated by enemies. The players play as an automaton, a robotic machine with the appearance of a person. This automaton must fight other automatons, all of them varying in shape, size, and attack pattern. The various gameplay trailers have made people consider this as a Souls-like game, and it does appear to be the case. Other than attacking, the player must also keep watch of their enemy’s attack patterns, and respond by either dodging or blocking the attack.

The player has access to nine weapon types, spread out over 40 weapons, each with their respective playstyles. For example, players who prefer melee action can use swords, maces, and variations of the two. Dual wielding is also an option for those that like to go fast. Should the player prefer long ranged options, firearms are also available. Also available are more exotic weapons, like the fan. The fan, appearing in various trailers, is considered the player’s signature weapon. The fan has a little bit of everything. It can attack form up close when swung, it can throw knives to hit enemies at a range, and can even block attacks as a shield. There is a weapon for everyone, so players should try each weapon out to see what fits their playstyle the most.

Unlike other Souls-like games, however, Steelrising will be a mostly linear game when it comes to its levels. Hidden routes and alternative paths will be present, but the overall experience will be more linear than open-world.

Steelrising Story

The story happens in 1789, during the historically bloody French Revolution. In Steelrising, the French Revolution was quickly suppressed by Louis XVI and his army of automatons. This army of automatons knew no mercy, killing everyone that got in their way. The player takes control of Aegis, known to some as the Angel of Death, an automaton originally designed for dancing. This automaton, which is almost human-like in its appearance and movement, must fight against the king’s army of automatons, and save the people from its tyrannical king.