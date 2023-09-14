There was a decade-long break between the two Mamma Mia! films. One of the stars, the legendary Stellan Skarsgård, recently weighed in on a potential threequel.

The cast of Mamma Mia! spoke to Vogue for a lengthy profile interview prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Everyone seemed down to make a third film, though Skarsgård joked that he “will be in an urn by the time there's a script for Mamma Mia! 3.” However, he added that he “will gladly participate as a pile of ashes.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meryl Streep, one his his many co-stars, jokingly added, “We may have to call it Grand-Mamma Mia! by the time we make it!”

Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical comedy film that's an adaptation of the 1999 musical of the same name. ABBA was the source of inspiration for the music, with Benny Andersson composing music for both films.

The likes of Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, and more star in the first two films.

Stellan Skarsgård is a legend in his own right. He's most known for his collaborations with Lars von Trier, starring in a number of his films including Melancholia. In addition to his Swedish films, he's appeared in a number of English-spoken films. That includes the likes of Good Will Hunting, The Hunt for Red October, and David Fincher's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

He also had an MCU role as Dr. Erik Selvig in the Thor series. He also appeared in the first two Avengers films. In 2024, he'll reprise the role of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two.