Following the demo accidentally going live earlier this month (and immediately getting taken down), players have been wondering when they can play the Stellar Blade demo. Thankfully, they won’t have to worry any longer, as the release date for the Stellar Blade demo has been officially revealed.
Stellar Blade Demo Release Date: March 29, 2024
For starters, let’s talk about the release date. The Stellar Blade demo has a release date of March 29, 2024, starting at 7:00 AM PDT. Players who want to play the demo can get it exclusively on PlayStation 5.
According to the official PlayStation Blog post, then demo will take place from the very beginning of the game, and will last up to the first boss fight. The post mentions that the first stage will “include the tutorial phase to help you familiarize yourself with basic combat features… giving you an early grasp of gameplay mechanics that will serve you throughout the game’s story.” Additionally, they mentioned that there will be a “little surprise” for the players who complete the first stage.
They also mentioned that players who were able to complete the demo stage will be able to carry over their save data to the full game once it comes out on April 26, 2024. The carried-over save data will start from the last checkpoint. This will allow players to skip the opening sequence of the game, saving them some time.
Should the player become interested in buying the game after playing the demo, or if they already planned to buy it in the first place, they are in luck as preorders for the game are now open. The base game is priced at $69.99, with a Digital Deluxe edition available for $79.99. Players who purchase the Digital Deluxe edition will receive the following items:
- Stellar Blade base game for PS5
- Stargazer Suit for EVE.
- Half-rim Glasses for EVE.
- Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for EVE.
- Stargazer Wear for Adam and Lily.
- Stargazer Pack for the Drone.
- 2,000 SP EXP.
- 5,000 Gold in-game currency.
That’s all the information we have about the Stellar Blade demo release date. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.