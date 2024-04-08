Stellar Blade’s director just revealed that the game will have New Game Plus after the game’s launch, as well as some possible additional skins.
Ruliweb, a Korean gaming content website, recently published an article about the upcoming third-person action role-playing game. In the article, they talked about the game’s demo, what players can expect from the game, and more. They also included their interview with Kim Hyung Tae, the director behind Stellar Blade. Kim Hyung Tae answered various questions about the game, its development process, and more.
One section of the interview in particular talked about their plans after the game’s launch, like updates, DLC, and the like. According to Kim (translated using DeepL), they were not sure if they would be releasing DLCs for the game, but they will be working on free updates for Stellar Blade, like skins, outfits, and the like. Other than that, he also mentioned that although Stellar Blade will not have New Game Plus on launch, players should look forward to an update regarding it soon. Judging from what Kim said, it is likely that they will be adding New Game Plus somewhere down the line.
Another important thing that Kim mentioned in the interview was that Stellar Blade will have no microtransactions. They emphasized that they “will not require gamers to spend any additional money beyond what they paid for in the package”. According to him, the only time that they would charge the player for additional content was if they made collaborative outfits with third-party IPs. Anything other than that will be available for free.
To summarize, Stellar Blade will likely receive New Game Plus after the game’s launch (although the release window is unknown at the moment), as well as various free updates like outfits. The game will also not have any microtransactions, except for collaboration outfits which they will likely charge the player for.
Who can Stellar Blade Collaborate With?
There is no shortage of IPs that will make a perfect partner for Stellar Blade to collaborate with for skins and outfits. One game that comes to mind is NieR: Automata, a game that Stellar Blade is quite similar to. After all, both games have a strong female protagonist who arrives from a base in outer space, tasked with reclaiming Earth from hostile forces. Both protagonists use swords to take down their enemies and fight smoothly and gracefully. They are also both very attractive. If anything, the two games are a match made in heaven.
— yokotaro (@yokotaro) September 9, 2021
In fact, Yoko Taro, the director and scenario writer for NieR: Automata, has already voiced his thoughts about Stellar Blade in one simple word: 買う, which translates to “buy”. When Kim Hyung Tae replied to the post thanking Yoko Taro for his interest in the game, Yoko Taro replied that he was looking forward to the game’s release.
Of course, this doesn’t actually confirm that a NieR: Automata and Stellar Blade is confirmed. It does, however, give hope to players (including me) that it’s something that could happen in the future. We’ll just have to wait and see.
That’s all the information we have about Stellar Blade’s New Game Plus, post-launch skins and outfits, and more. The game has a release date of April 26, 2024, and is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5. A demo for the game is currently available, which we talked about in our first impressions article.