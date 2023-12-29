The release date of Stellar Blade has been delayed.

Stellar Blade was one of the anticipated games of 2023, thanks to its beautiful graphics, reflex-based gameplay, and pretty characters. Although the game is already available for wishlisting, players will have to wait a little longer for its release date. After all, Stellar Blade’s release date has just been delayed. Sadly, we don’t know why.

The announcement of the release date delay came in the form of a PlayStation Blog Post. In said post, they talked about the PlayStation 5 2024 Highlights. The list of highlights included Helldivers 2, Foamstars, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and, of course, Stellar Blade. Alongside the game’s description is a small announcement, saying that game will have a release date of 2024. No exact release timing was given or released, nor was there a reason as to why the game received a release date delay.

The blog post described the game as such:

While Stellar Blade is Korean developer Shift Up’s first console title, the adventure is looking promising indeed. Stellar Blade is an action-adventure game making its way to PlayStation 5 next year. This hack n’ slash title puts players in control of the stylish heroine Eve, as she takes on the Naytibas, a force ravaging Earth while surviving humans escape to an outer space colony.

Stellar Blade combines sharp action with stunning visuals and a mature narrative to create something all new. Players will have to master a balanced offense and defense to survive against hordes of out-of-this-world enemies.

That’s all the information we have about how Stellar Blade’s release date got delayed. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.