Stephen A. Smith & Benjamin Crump are set to be highlighted at the 2024 Orange Blossom Classic. Running from Sunday, August 25th through Sunday, September 1st, this year's event is more than just a football game; it’s a showcase of community, culture, and the pride of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Orange Blossom Classic, founded in 1933 by J.R.E. Lee Jr., the son of the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University president, is an important event in HBCU history. After being on a break for 43 years, it was brought back in 2021 with new goals of highlighting and boosting the impact of HBCUs. Now in its fourth year since returning, the Classic continues to attract many fans, families, and alumni to Miami Gardens, celebrating the roles HBCUs play in developing future leaders and encouraging professional success.

In a press release representing the Orange Blossom Classic, this year's event will feature the “Battle of the Number Ones” football game on September 1st at Hard Rock Stadium. The North Carolina Central Eagles will face off against the Alabama State Hornets in a highly anticipated matchup, broadcast live on ESPN at 3:00 p.m. EST. This game promises intense competition and energy, offering a preview of the upcoming Celebration Bowl.

It will be highlighting individuals who have made significant contributions to the HBCU community. Stephen A. Smith will be recognized at the GMCVB Commissioner’s Welcome Reception and Luncheon, hosted by FPL, highlighting the event's dedication to celebrating HBCU advocates. The luncheon will include a keynote address by Attorney Ben Crump and a special performance by Grammy-winning artist Raheem DeVaughn.

In addition, the reunion experience weekend is set to be “one of the most highly anticipated events of the year,” featuring figures such as LisaRaye McCoy, Tyler Lepley, and DJ Diamond Kuts. The weekend festivities will be further energized by beats from DJ Tight and DJ Nasty, ensuring an unforgettable experience for everyone.

The 2024 Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic is more than a football game; it’s a celebration of HBCU culture, community, and achievement. With its long history, celebrity lineup, and a week full of events, the Classic stands as a showcase of the strength and unity within the HBCU community. As Miami Gardens becomes the heart of this celebration, the Orange Blossom Classic will once again solidify its status as a top event on the HBCU calendar.