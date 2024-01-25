Although Alabama A&M leads the Magic City Classic 44-41-3, Alabama State is hot on their heels after winning the last two outings.

The Alabama State Hornets are the latest team to release their football schedule for 2024. Instead of theatrical videos like Jackson State or a trophy flex like Florida A&M, Alabama State simply posted their new schedule on ‘X'.

Mark your calendars, make your reservations for the 2024 season#SWARMAS1 pic.twitter.com/8cVBl6GjEt — Bama State Athletics (@BamaStateSports) January 23, 2024

The Alabama State Hornets had a rather successful season last year, going 7-4 overall, 5-3 in the SWAC, and finishing third behind Jackson State in the SWAC East. Their recruitment process has gone well for them already as they landed former Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body in the transfer portal. They hope Body will help juice their passing offense which was ranked seventh in the conference last season.

To begin the 2024 season, Alabama State is participating in the Orange Blossom Classic. This iteration of the Classic has a twist, however, as it features Alabama State and North Carolina Central. It completely omitted Florida A&M, the usual hosts of the game. The Hornets will take on the Eagles on Sept. 1 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Their home opener on Sept. 7 is against Miles College, but then they hit the road again for two weeks to play Samford and Bethune-Cookman to start their SWAC schedule. In what may be the game of the year, the Hornets host Florida A&M for their homecoming on Oct. 5. They remain home for another week to play Mississippi Valley State before a three-game road trip.

The first game of their trip takes place 90 minutes up the road in Birmingham, AL, where Alabama State will play their in-state rival Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic. The next week, they play Alcorn State in the Port City Classic. The Hornets end their road schedule for the year against Mickey Joseph and Grambling State.

The final three games for Alabama State are all at home. They start first on Nov. 16 against Jackson State, whom they beat 24-19 last season. The following week, the SWAC West Champions Prairie View A&M come to town, after which the Hornets finish the regular season against Tuskegee in the Turkey Day Classic.