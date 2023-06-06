The Denver Nuggets are in the midst of the 2023 NBA Finals and are three wins away from winning their first title in team history. Their two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic has led this team for years and on the NBA's biggest stage, he continues to prove that he is one of the best, if not the best, players in the world.

Despite his 41-point performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is not prepared to say that Jokic is the hardest player in the league to guard, as he still favors Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

“I understand that this big tub of lard that can't jump onto a curb is unstoppable,” Smith said on First Take recently. “I love Nikola Jokic. Love him! It's just unbelievable to watch him, it really, really is. He ain't harder to guard than Steph Curry… I will remind you that this is the greatest shooter God has ever created. It is unquestionable, it is universally acknowledged. There is no one, no one that would debate that.”

Comparing Jokic to Curry is like comparing watermelon to blueberries. Sure, they are both fruits, just like these two remarkable talents are both two-time league MVPs, but other than that, these two things have zero similarities with one another.

Nobody ever denies how good of a shooter that Curry is and his greatness will never be reached. The same can be said with Jokic given the fact that he is a point guard trapper in a center's body. The Nuggets big man may just be the best passer in the league right now and his abilities to lead his team in many different ways is what makes him such a legendary talent.

He is not the most athletic player in the league by any means and he plays at a slower pace, but a tub of lard?

It is time Jokic starts getting the respect he deserves and win-or-lose in the NBA Finals, his greatness should never be in question. There is no reason to compare him to Curry at all, as Jokic is in a class of his own just like the Warriors' star.