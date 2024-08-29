ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith doesn’t believe head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers will reach the NFL postseason. Despite veteran coach Tomlin’s 15+ years of experience and setting the standard in Pittsburgh, Smith says that no longer applies to today’s Steelers.

Smith is not only fed up with Steelers' quarterback Russell Wilson, but he believes the Steelers will miss the playoffs in 2024 because there are too many other talented teams in the AFC, per ESPN’s First Take Thursday morning.

“He is the one that coined the phrase, the standard is the standard. Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers once had a standard, that standard has dissipated, and the reality is that collectively, they haven’t lived up to the standard Mike Tomlin inherited,” Smith said. “Mike Tomlin is the Super Bowl champion. He went to two Super Bowls in his first four seasons. Since that time, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-8 in playoff games, with six one-and-done postseasons. [They] got the seventh-worst playoff record in the National Football League over the last 13 seasons, and they haven’t won a playoff game since 2016.”

For context, Smith reminded everyone that two U.S. presidents served their respective four-year terms in office since the Steelers last won a playoff game.

“The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers won a playoff game, Dak Prescott had just entered the NFL, and by the way, Trump was running against Hillary Clinton for election,” Smith said. “That’s how long ago it was last time the Steelers won a playoff game.

The Bengals and Ravens are legitimate threats to the Steelers in the AFC North

After losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game in 2023, the Steelers will have their hands full in the AFC North division, which Smith pointed out in his latest episode of First Take.

While the Steelers are configuring their quarterback depth chart, the other teams in their division have caught up.

“I don’t know about anybody else, but I have no reason to believe that the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to make the postseason,” Smith added. “How about Cincinatti? Last year, they missed the playoffs. Did we forget why? Joe Burrow had a calf injury in preseason. He didn’t play the first four games or so, or even when he played, they were struggling miserably. They started off 1-3 as he got healthier. They won four of their last five games. And then, he got hurt. So, one could easily argue Baltimore and Cincinnati ain’t going away.”

“I can’t sit up here and say they’re a playoff team. I’m looking at ballers, and then I’m looking at somebody telling me about Russell Wilson’s behavior. I don’t have a lot to think about.”

The Steelers kick off their 2024 NFL season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 8.