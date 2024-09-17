Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back on Monday's First Take, using Travis Kelce's lackluster performance in the Kansas City Chiefs' recent games as fodder for his commentary, per Nypost. Smith pointed out that Kelce, despite being a star tight end, had been outshined by both pop sensation Taylor Swift and second-year wideout Rashee Rice. During the Chiefs' narrow 26-25 victory over the Bengals, Smith noted that Swift received more attention from the CBS broadcast than Kelce did.

Smith's criticism was sharp: “We saw more of Taylor Swift than we saw of Travis Kelce yesterday,” he remarked. The comment reflected the frustration among fans and analysts who expect more from the four-time All-Pro, especially given his significant profile and recent public attention. Kelce's lack of production—just 39 receiving yards across the first two games—did not meet the high expectations set by his previous seasons, where he averaged over 60 yards per game.

Adding to the drama, Kelce had a minimal impact against the Bengals, catching only one pass for five yards. A potentially game-changing 41-yard reception was nullified by a penalty, further compounding the criticism. Smith urged Kelce to step up his game, stating that “football season is here. Honeymoon’s over. Let’s handle our business.”

Coach Reid Defends Kelce Amid Criticism

Despite the criticism, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered a supportive perspective on Kelce's situation. Reid downplayed concerns about Kelce’s performance, attributing the tight end’s slower start to increased defensive attention. “He'll get his catches. It's not like he's slowing down or any of that bit,” Reid said. He emphasized that opposing teams are focusing more on Kelce, given his established rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce's stats from the season’s first games highlight a notable drop from his usual output. In the Chiefs’ home opener against the Ravens, Kelce caught three passes for 34 yards. His performance in the game against the Bengals was similarly underwhelming, fueling Smith’s commentary. Despite the wins, the Chiefs' narrow victories and Kelce’s subdued performance have drawn scrutiny.

Stephen A. Smith did acknowledge the contributions of other players like Rashee Rice, who had five catches for 75 yards against the Bengals. Smith’s praise for Rice contrasted sharply with his criticism of Kelce, underscoring the shift in attention from the star tight end to emerging talents.

With the Chiefs continuing to win despite these challenges, the pressure on Kelce to deliver remains high. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Kelce can turn his performance around and regain his usual form as the season progresses.