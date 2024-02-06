He seems pretty stoked about the new album.

The popular ESPN host, Stephen A. Smith, is obviously a Taylor Swift fan.

He seemed as excited as ever in his X post about her new album that she revealed during the Grammys.

Stephen A. Smith posted enthusiastically about Taylor Swift's new album

In his post, the host shared the singer's post about The Tortured Poets Department, which will be out on April 19. In it, he wrote, “Yes! Go' Head Girl!”

Beyond being a Swiftie, Smith seemed to get into the Grammys quite this year. We published an article about his rant regarding Killer Mike's arrest. The ESPN icon posted about how it was kind of strange how Will Smith wasn't arrested for slapping Chris Rock and didn't get arrested, but Mike was for an alleged assault.

Yesterday, he posted, “Oh, y'all damn sure better be ready for me to touch on this on the Stephen A. Smith Show tomorrow on YouTube. That — and Jay-Z's speech! And that's just for the starters. I can't even sleep over this b.s. now. Tomorrow can't come soon enough. Warning: Viewer Discretion Is Advised!”

Upon accepting her Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift announced on stage, “My brand-new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage.”

That's exactly what she ended up doing.

Of course, this gained much attention and excitement from fans itching for new material. If you don't count her re-recordings, this will be her 11th studio album. Midnights, her last album, was released in October 2022.

Stephen A. Smith is jazzed, along with every other follower and fan of the megastar. We can't wait to see what his reaction is like when it's out, and he has a listen.