Stephen A. Smith wasn't a fan of the traffic at the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl Game is the most iconic game at the most iconic venue in college football. It is called the Grandaddy of em' all for a reason. It's rich history, the breathtaking mountain views from the stadium. It is truly the Mecca of college football. On Monday, the Rose Bowl wrote another chapter as we saw an absolute classic between Michigan football and Alabama. Two of the sport's most iconic programs in the most iconic game. It was peak college football, and it showed why so many people love this great sport and the great Rose Bowl.

After the game, prominent college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Joel Klatt both made comments on the Rose Bowl saying that it should be the site for every national championship game going forward. The claim makes sense, it is genuinely the most iconic game and venue in college football, and it makes sense for the winner to be crowned there every season. Then, on Wednesday, Stephan A. Smith shared his thoughts on the Rose Bowl, and his comments were baffling to college football lovers everywhere.

Stephan A. Smith was on ESPN's First Take talking about the game, and he complained about the traffic and said that he thinks the game should be moved to SoFi Stadium in the future. Just an all-time bad take from Stephan A. He simply has to be better.

I don't think many would agree with this take from Smith. The Rose Bowl is a beautiful stadium surrounded by beautiful sights. If the game was ever moved away from that venue, it would be a true college football tragedy.