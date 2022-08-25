Stephen A Smith lands new outlet for hot takes

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN First Take is known for his outlandish opinions and controversial sports takes. He’s never shy about sharing his brutally honest opinions and stirring up drama. However, Smith is prepared to branch out and cover more than just sports. According to AOL, Stephen A. Smith is launching a brand new podcast with Audacy called “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith.”

Sports fans may wonder why Stephen A. Smith would launch a new podcast when he already gets paid millions to cover sports on ESPN First Take. However, he will be discussing more than just sports topics on this new podcast. He will cover various topics including podcasts and social issues. Smith has shared some options on major political and social headlines on ESPN. But since that is a sports show, he was never able to do deep dives into those topics. But Smith will now have the opportunity to discuss other matters than sports in an in-depth manner.

Stephen A. Smith commented on his new podcast.

“It’s hard to put into words how excited I am about this opportunity,” Smith told Variety. “Although my love for sports will never fade, neither has my zest for expanding my interest beyond the court or field of play. I love news. I love entertainment. Above all else, I love attaching myself to, and touching on, things that are percolating in the minds of the masses — with no inhibitions.”

Stephen A Smith’s podcast is set to debut on September 26th and will feature three episodes per week.