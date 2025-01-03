Angel Reese has decided to take a break from Instagram following backlash from her New Year's Eve outfit. The Chicago Sky rookie recently posted a revealing outfit on the app to show her sexy outfit leading into the new year.

The cutout dress is still up on her TikTok account, where she shared short mirror videos of her modeling the dress.

“D*mn that girl wants so much attention. It's not funny no more. Is she working on her game to be a better basketball player? That's the real question,” one social media user posted about Reese.

Another social media user criticized Reese's revealing outfit after Shaquille O'Neal suggested that WNBA players should wear shorter shorts to get more views.

“Let me sexualize myself then complain that people are sexualizing me,” the user wrote. “She scoffed at the idea of wearing booty shorts while playing basketball but then presents herself as a sexual object on a regular basis. Only dudes that are interested in this type of women are men who just wanna f*ck.”

While Reese has not directly responded to the backlash, she did repost a recent tweet from Grammy-winning singer SZA about living your life the way you want.

“YOUR LIFE IS YOURS !!!YOURSSS!!!” SZA wrote on X. “Not anybody else’s!! Not the ones disappointed not the ones talking shit not the ones that never sent an apology not the ones snickering or judging not the ones w stake in the game . THE COFFIN ONLY HAS ROOM FOR ONE. YOU . Live . F*ck it”

Angel Reese seemingly responds to “Club 520” podcast comments

The deactivation of her Instagram follows the sexist comments made about Reese and the WNBA over the weekend on the “Club 520″ podcast. Social media personality Charleston White was a guest on Jeff Teague's podcast where he said “I think Angel Reese wanna sell p***y.”

White added that she should “do OnlyFans” and “dunk in some panties.”

In response to the sexist comments White made on the “Club 520″ podcast, Reese reposted her own tweet which read, “Protect young women in sports.”

Teague responded to the backlash as well.

“We had great times with Angel Reese,” Teague said in the next episode. “She's cool people. We don't even look at her like that. We see her as a little sister, a little homie.” He added that because the show was live, there was no control over the editing process and if it hadn't been live it would have never been aired due to the nature of White's comments.

“We have nothing but love for Angel Reese,” he continued. “She's a phenomenal player and an even better person.”