Elon Musk has found himself in plenty of headlines over the last few years for a variety of reasons, with the latest centered on the drama between former CNN anchor Don Lemon and the Tesla founder. While the two personalities have gone back and forth, Stephen Colbert decided to take some humorous shots at the whole situation, especially Musk's position, on The Late Show.
Friday's edition of The Late Show opened with a short video running through broadcast news clips covering the issues between Lemon and Musk after the former's planned X video series was canceled due to his interview with Musk. It then cuts to a parody interview of Musk being conducted by a mirror-Musk asking, as the narrator says, the “tough questions” like if he is good at his job, according to Business Insider.
“Elon X. Where everyone named Elon can speak freelon,” the narrator says to close out the cold open.
A parody like this is par for the course when it comes to Stephen Colbert, going all the way back to his days as a correspondent on The Daily Show from 1997 to 2005. His time hosting The Colbert Report, in particular, saw the comedian showcase parodies like this regularly when mocking the major news networks such as Fox News or MSNBC.
The parody questions, in particular, were aimed at Musk's reported demeanor as Lemon conducted the interview. Lemon said Musk became visibly “mad” as the former-CNN anchor asked the X owner about his alleged drug history, free speech stance, and relationships with figures such as Donald Trump.
Musk's interview was meant to be the first in Lemon's new X series, but it was ultimately canceled after the first episode featuring the interview. In response, Lemon is threatening to sue Musk over the canceled deal and payments the former feels he is owed.