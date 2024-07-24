Basketball star Stephen Curry is stepping into the world of scripted comedy with his new series “Mr. Throwback”, set to premiere on Peacock on August 8, Deadline reports. The show, a mockumentary-style comedy, centers on a struggling memorabilia dealer played by Adam Pally, known for his roles in The Mindy Project and Happy Endings. Pally's character seeks redemption by reconnecting with his old sixth-grade teammate, Curry, who plays a fictionalized version of himself.

Plot and Production

In “Mr. Throwback”, Pally's character, a memorabilia dealer, tries to salvage his failing business by rekindling his friendship with NBA star Curry. The series explores themes of friendship and redemption, blending humor with heartfelt moments. Stephen Curry, who also serves as an executive producer, is excited for audiences to see a new side of him. “I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before,” Curry said in a statement. He emphasized the series’ focus on family and friendships.

The cast also features Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim and Ayden Mayeri of I Love That For You. Recurring roles include Tracy Letts, Layla Scalisi, Tien Tran, and Rich Sommer. The show’s creative team includes David Caspe, who co-created the series with Matthew and Daniel Libman. Caspe, known for Happy Endings, writes and executive produces alongside the Libmans, Pally, Stephen Curry, and Unanimous Media’s Erick Peyton. David Wain, who directs and also executive produces, brings his comedic flair to the project.

Trailer and Anticipation

The first trailer for “Mr. Throwback” premiered on July 24, showcasing a glimpse of Curry’s comedic chops and the show’s mockumentary style. The series will consist of six 30-minute episodes, reminiscent of the format seen in popular shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Unanimous Media, Curry’s production company, has previously been involved in projects like the ABC game show Holey Moley and Netflix’s animated revival of Good Times. With a blend of sports and comedy, “Mr. Throwback” promises to offer a unique and entertaining watch, merging Curry’s basketball persona with the world of scripted comedy.