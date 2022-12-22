By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.

Kerr on being 15-17: Our margin for error gets slimmer as the season goes on…we’ve got to make a run here at some point. And we're confident that we can do that but with this kind of start…you're really vulnerable later on if you get another injury or something.” — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 21, 2022

Currently, the Warriors are 15-17 and sit in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. Even so, they are a mere two games back in the standings of the 8th place Utah Jazz. Steve Kerr is right in that the Warriors are capable of making a run in the standings but that they lose more time with each passing day.

Right now, the Warriors have been playing without Stephen Curry who is sidelined with a shoulder injury and without Andrew Wiggins due to an adductor injury. It also doesn’t appear as if help will be arriving anytime soon.

The Warriors are mired in a stretch where they’ve lost six of their last eight games and have another tough road game approaching against the surging Brooklyn Nets.

If this team could just stay a little healthy and build up some consistency and a little more cohesiveness, a quick run doesn’t seem out of the question. After all, they are only two games under .500 right now and the Western Conference standings are as tight as they’ve ever been. The Warriors are still only five games back of the No. 1 seed.