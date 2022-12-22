For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.

Currently, the Warriors are 15-17 and sit in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. Even so, they are a mere two games back in the standings of the 8th place Utah Jazz. Steve Kerr is right in that the Warriors are capable of making a run in the standings but that they lose more time with each passing day.

Right now, the Warriors have been playing without Stephen Curry who is sidelined with a shoulder injury and without Andrew Wiggins due to an adductor injury. It also doesn’t appear as if help will be arriving anytime soon.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Steve Ker, Warriors, kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

Warriors’ rough start to season hits historic new low vs. Kevin Durant, Nets

Jack Winter ·

Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Warriors

Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins on injury report after Knicks blowout

Jack Winter ·

Warriors, Nets, Warriors Nets prediction

NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022

Aidan Cotter ·

The Warriors are mired in a stretch where they’ve lost six of their last eight games and have another tough road game approaching against the surging Brooklyn Nets.

If this team could just stay a little healthy and build up some consistency and a little more cohesiveness, a quick run doesn’t seem out of the question. After all, they are only two games under .500 right now and the Western Conference standings are as tight as they’ve ever been. The Warriors are still only five games back of the No. 1 seed.