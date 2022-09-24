Steve Sarkisian reveals Texas football’s Week 4 starter between Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian reportedly said Hudson Card will start for the Longhorns on Saturday, per Tiffany Blackmon.

It was recently revealed that Quinn Ewers was going to travel with the team ahead of their game against Texas Tech. Quinn Ewers previously suffered an injury against Alabama that has left him questionable as of late.

The good news is that Ewers was reportedly on the field throwing to receivers ahead of the game. This tells us that he’s feeling better and could return soon. Texas football expected Ewers to miss far more time, but he is clearly ahead of schedule. The Longhorns are taking things slow despite his speedy recovery, because the last thing they want to do is risk re-aggravating the injury.

It should be noted that Hudson Card has impressed so far for Texas football. The young QB has gone 33-50 through the air in 3 games. He’s added 1 touchdown and has yet to throw an interception.

Nevertheless, Quinn Ewers is still the preferred option. Ewers had gone 25-36 through the air to go along with a pair of touchdowns and 359 passing yards. There is chance that he gets playing time on Saturday if Card struggles. But Steve Sarkisian and Texas football would prefer that he gets rest for now.

The Longhorns feature a young and talented team capable of making noise moving forward. They are hopeful Quinn Ewers can make a full recovery and play sooner rather than later. For now, Hudson Card will look to lead Texas football against Texas Tech on Saturday.