Steven Spielberg had some comments for Bradley Cooper in regards to directing the Leonard Bernstein movie Maestro.

Spielberg was set to direct the movie about Leonard Bernstein, but he stepped down from the role, The Hollywood Reporter said in a recent article.

Steven Speilberg's comments to Bradley Cooper regarding Maestro

Originally, Kristie Macosko Krieger was going to produce the film with Steven. When the famed director walked from directing, Cooper offered to take his place. It left Kriger and Cooper to finish the job.

At one point, Krieger talked about how Spielberg saw a preview. “Twenty minutes into the film, Spielberg got up and walked over to Bradley and said, ‘You're directing this fucking movie.'”

It sounds like it was meant to be. Cooper was extremely detailed in the making of Maestro and really took direction to heart.

Kristie said, “He was like, ‘We're absolutely going to go over many time periods.' He wouldn't stop until he got it right.”

The actor and director didn't budge on any details, either. Some shooting locations were not available, so Cooper wanted them recreated the best way possible — which meant including an entire set in some cases.

“We could not shoot in the Dakota apartment [on Central Park West],” Kriger said. “Bradley wanted to re-create that to almost exactly what it looked like. He enlisted Kevin Thompson, our production designer, to build the entire Dakota set.”

Additionally, Bradley wanted to shoot with a live orchestra, which was impossible during COVID. “But again, he wasn't compromising,” she added. “He was like, ‘It will look better, it will be better, it will be the movie that I want to make.' He made all of us better as department heads in figuring out this film, so none of us were settling either.”

Look for Bradley Cooper in Maestro streaming on Netflix on December 20.