Stick it to the Stickman Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Have you ever found work to be so mundane and want to change it up? Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to fight your way through office mates, and fight your boss? You shouldn’t do that in real life, of course. Do it in Stick it to the Stickman instead. Read on to learn more about Stick it to the Stickman, it’s release date, gameplay, and story.

Stick it to the Stickman Release Date: 2023

Stick it to the Stickman is set to release on 2023 on Steam, although a playable version for the game is already available here.

Stick it to the Stickman Gameplay

Stick it to the Stickman is a 2D physics-brawler rogue-lite. Unlike a roguelike game where you lose ALL of your progress whenever you die, in this game you retain some of it. This is primarily through your ability to learn new moves as you play the game. The player starts at the bottom of the office building, your stage for the whole game. From there, you must fight your way up using a variety of attacks and moves. There are simple moves, like punches and kicks, along with more serious and devastating moves like using a Minigun. There are also seemingly joke moves, like drinking coffee and throwing the cup at your enemies. All of these, however, contribute towards the goal of climbing the tower and fighting the boss.

Unlike other games of this type, the player cannot decide which moves to use. Instead, the moves happen in order. When playing the game, all of the player’s moves are in a single row at the bottom of the screen. Whenever the player attacks, the moves are carried out from left to right, looping back once all the moves are exhausted. As the player climbs, they can either learn new moves or upgrade their current set of moves. As this is a rogue-lite game, no two runs are the same, allowing for extreme replayability.

Stick it to the Stickman Story

There is not much story in Stick it to the Stickman. All we know is that you, that player, belong to a company, and have had enough of your working conditions. The player then decides to climb their office building, fight through employees, and finally confront their boss in a duel of epic proportions.