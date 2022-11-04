‘Stop disrespecting that man’: Draymond Green defended by Jusuf Nurkic over hot take on his legacy

After the Golden State Warriors handed out huge extensions to Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, pundits and fans wondered what the Warriors’ plans were for Draymond Green, a crucial piece in the Dubs’ dynastic run over the past decade. With Green set to become a free agent come season’s end (should he decline his $27.5 million player option), it appears as if an exit from the franchise he’s called home for the entirety of his career thus far is on the cards.

In addition, Green did not make matters easier for himself after he lost his temper in a much-publicized altercation with Poole, prompting many to ponder about a Warriors future without its playmaking and defensive fulcrum. ESPN’s Zach Lowe was one notable pundit who wrote a column remembering many of Green’s contributions over the years as rumors swirl regarding his departure.

Lowe even dared to ask: “Was Green ever really a star in his own right, or was he the beneficiary of playing alongside the two greatest shooters ever”. (Lowe answered that question with a well-thought out analysis of the 6’6 forward.) And it sparked Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic to come to Draymond Green’s aid, with the Bosnian Beast outraged by the disrespect the four-time champion is getting.

“Just [dumb] 🤡 will say something like this. @Money23Green is Hall of Famer stop disrespecting that man!!” Nurkic wrote on his official Twitter account.

It’s not difficult to see why Nurkic has such an appreciation for Green. Both are hard-nosed defenders who don’t relent an inch to their opponents and they provide their team with an edge with the way they carry themselves on the court.

Draymond Green clearly appreciated Jusuf Nurkic’s kind words, as he showed his gratitude to the 28-year old’s commendation.

“I appreciate you brother 🙏🏿🙏🏿,” Green replied.

For what it’s worth, Green also clarified that he did not take issue to what Lowe wrote about him. In fact, the 32-year old forward replied to a fan’s tweet saying that Lowe “did say some nice things” and that he “appreciated them as well”. Green blamed the outrage on the editor who is “ultimately to blame” for the “clickbait caption”.

Nonetheless, there is still considerable fan unrest within the Warriors fanbase, especially as Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and the rest of the Dubs fall to 3-6 after losing four straight, their latest defeat coming at the hands of the formerly 1-7 Orlando Magic. The Warriors will look to return to winning ways later tonight as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.