Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd recently shared her perspective on the unique honor of winning an Olympic gold medal compared to clinching a WNBA championship, providing a rare glimpse into the mindset of an elite athlete who has reached the pinnacle of success in both arenas.
Loyd, a key figure in the Storm's lineup and a celebrated Olympic athlete, opened up about the unique challenges and prestige associated with Olympic success.
Olympics is the highest honor. It’s the highest you could possibly win. It’s the world, everything. The top amazing athletes are all at one place and it’s not easy to get there,” Loyd said, per Marc J. Spears of Andscpae. “Trust me, winning a WNBA championship is not easy either. But [in the Olympics] it’s a different field because you’re also playing with a Hall of Fame roster and that’s really rare, too …
Loyd also touched on the international rivalry faced by Team USA, noting the heightened competition as teams from around the world aim to dethrone the perennial favorites.
“Everyone wants to beat America. Everyone wants to come for us,” Loyd said. “And we’ve seen that shift. We’re fortunate. We kind of said this in one of our practices: We’re very fortunate to have a roster full of All-Stars. Some countries only have three or four, and those three or four are really freaking good.”
This roster depth, she believes, is crucial in navigating the increasingly competitive landscape of international women's basketball.
Looking ahead, Loyd said she was excited about the upcoming Paris Olympics, not only for the opportunity to compete for another gold medal but also for the chance to represent the U.S. Beyond the competition, she also sees representing her country as an opportunity to showcase the evolving face of women's basketball and to leave a lasting impact that transcends the sport
“I’m superexcited. I’ve never been to Paris, so I’m excited for that. But I’m also excited because for us, making history … it’s always an honor to represent my family, my culture, obviously USA on your chest,” Loyd said. “But also, there is representation. This group that we have now, we look different. We have a different wave of women’s basketball coming in and pride. We have a lot of pride in who we are and what we’re trying to do. And it’s not just about basketball, it’s about really leaving a mark.”