After getting off to a poor start to the 2023 WNBA season, the Seattle Storm had been playing improved basketball their last couple of games. In a bunch of the games that they lost earlier this season, they had either lost a close game, or made a comeback only to fall short. So the signs of them getting better were there. They also had both Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor named to the All-Star team. They had won their last two games and had momentum heading into Wednesday's game against the Dallas Wings. But tragedy struck from them from the onset as Jewell Loyd left the game with an apparent ankle injury and was helped to the locker room as per the Storm Chasers Twitter account.

Jewell Loyd is in agony. She came down on someone else's foot (they didn't leave her space to land) and rolled her ankle badly. Loyd is being helped to the back. #WNBA — Storm Chasers (@WNBAStormChaser) August 3, 2023

Jewell Loyd has been one of the silver linings for the Storm this season and even though she missed a game earlier due to injury, she's been consistently on the court. While the Storm are not mathematically out of the playoff picture yet, an injury to Loyd will certainly doom their chances. Currently they are four games behind the Chicago Sky for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Loyd was named to her fifth WNBA All-Star team this season and took home the game's MVP Award. She's been averaging a career-high 24.3 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 38.6 percent shooting from the field, 39.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. This is the first time in her career she's shot better from three-point range than overall.