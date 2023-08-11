The Seattle Storm have been one of the bottom teams in the WNBA this season, but they have shown some promise. They've had a few silver linings this season. One of them has been the phenomenal play of All-Star guard Jewell Loyd who was named the MVP of the All-Star game. Another has been the play of defensive star Ezi Magbegor who was named to her first All-Star team. Yet another success story for the Storm despite their record was the play of rookie standout Ivana Dojkic. In a surprising move though, the team announced on Thursday that they had released Ivana Dojkic from her contract as per her request.

ROSTER UPDATE — The Seattle Storm announced today that the team has agreed to release guard Ivana Dojkić from her contract, allowing her to begin preparations for her upcoming season of competition in Europe. READ: https://t.co/8a1oilxGFq #TakeCover pic.twitter.com/pspG9Hw7Wy — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) August 10, 2023

A native of Croatia, Ivana Dojkic signed her first WNBA contract with the Storm this offseason. She had been playing professional basketball long before that, however. Since the age of 16, Dojkic had been playing in some of the top professional basketball leagues in Croatia. She is also a member of the Croatian national team.

This season, Dojkic ultimately worked her way up to becoming the Storm's starting point guard. Through 23 games, including 15 starts, Dojkic had been averaging 6.5 points per game, 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists with splits of 40.3 percent shooting from the field, 41.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She had been playing in about 20 minutes per game.

Many WNBA players make the year-round sacrifice of playing in the league during the summer months and then playing overseas during the WNBA offseason. It's probably safe to say though that the WNBA hasn't seen the last of Dojkic.