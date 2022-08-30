Seattle Storm star center Tina Charles showed out in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals against the number one seed Las Vegas Aces, dropping 13 points and grabbing a franchise playoff-record 18 boards, controlling the paint en route to a 76-73 victory as the four-seed. The Aces’ number one option, A’Ja Wilson, found it difficult squaring up against Charles, and was held to a mere eight points, well below her 19.5 average.

The 33-year old Charles brings a special brand of toughness, which the Storm has found invaluable. Charles is a New Yorker, and with it comes a special brand of resiliency and fortitude.

“I take pride in being a New Yorker, and that’s what we do: We adapt to our surroundings, keep moving and keep our heads up. Regardless of people’s opinions or what else is thrown at you,” Charles told ESPN.

Charles had her fair share of issues in Phoenix that led to her abrupt exit from the Mercury, which resulted in her joining the Storm back in June. She grew up needing to stand on her own two feet, and with that mindset comes upholding high standards of conducting one’s self, something she felt was lacking in Phoenix.

“It’s a business, and if we don’t hold up our end, we get cut,” Charles said. “I think for future generations, I hope I’ve allowed them to know the importance of being in a good working environment and a good culture.”

The surefire Hall-of-Famer in Charles has found a home with the Storm, and is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“She’s been very professional,” Seattle coach Noelle Quinn raved about Charles’ mindset. “She came with a mindset of, ‘I’m willing to do whatever you ask,’ and that was a great starting block.”

Charles and the Storm are set to face the Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals on August 31, at 10 PM ET.