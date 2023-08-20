The Storm lock horns with the Lynx! Catch the WNBA series with this Storm-Lynx odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Storm (9-22) currently have the worst record in the West and have just one win ahead of the Indiana Fever. The Storm needs to surge back with more wins as they are just four wins away from a playoff spot.

The Lynx (15-16) have just two wins in the last five games, but they secured a victory against the visitors. Minnesota hopes to get another victory here at the Target Center.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Storm-Lynx Odds

Seattle Storm: +5.5 (-106)

Minnesota Lynx: -5.5 (-114)

Over: 159.5 (-105)

Under: 159.5 (-114)

How to Watch Storm vs. Lynx

TV: Bally Sports North

Stream: WNBA League Pass, FOX 13+, Amazon Prime Video – Seattle

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why The Storm Could Cover The Spread

The Seattle Storm are entering the game with the intention of creating an upset, having secured victories in 5 of their last 8 matchups. Despite being 4 games away from a playoff spot, the Storm currently share the worst record in the Western Conference.

In a bid to prevent potentially slipping to the bottom of their conference standings, the Seattle Storm will be highly motivated to clinch a victory. Anticipating a formidable effort from Seattle, it's expected that they will put up a strong fight. In their recent loss, Sami Whitcomb (23 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) stood out as the top performer for the Storm. Notably, Seattle's star player, Jewell Loyd, averages a league-leading 23.8 points per game. However, Loyd struggled from beyond the arc, going 1-for-8 and scoring 15 points against the Lynx on Friday. In the last four games, Loyd has made only 3 of 24 attempts from beyond the arc, contributing to the Storm's current position outside of a playoff spot.

The Seattle Storm maintains an average of 78 points per game with a shooting accuracy of 40.8% while allowing opponents to score an average of 83.3 points with a shooting accuracy of 44.9%. Their three-point shooting rate stands at 34.5%, and they maintain a free throw accuracy of 77.2%. Defensively, they allow opponents to shoot at a three-point rate of 35.8% and secure an average of 34.5 rebounds per game.

Throughout the season, the Storm have become synonymous with games falling under the total, boasting an 18-12-1 record on the UNDER. Achieving a high point total seems dependent on Jewell Loyd's exceptional scoring performance, as Seattle has struggled to reach the 80-point threshold, ranking second to last in the league in points per game (78.0). Out of their last eight games, the Storm have only exceeded 159.5 points once, which occurred when they faced the Phoenix Mercury, and Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner combined for 50 points.

For the upcoming game, Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor, and Sami Whitcomb will be available for Seattle. With this trio, the Storm will possess a formidable offensive arsenal, along with perimeter defense and Magbegor's influence on the defensive boards. Jordan Horston also serves as a pivotal rotation player with the potential to significantly impact the course of a game. Jewell Loyd holds an average of 23.8 points and 3.3 assists, while Ezi Magbegor contributes 13.9 points and 8 rebounds. Gabby Williams secures 3.6 rebounds, and Sami Whitcomb facilitates with an average of 2.6 assists.

Sami Whitcomb (available in 47.2% of leagues) has notably excelled since entering the starting lineup nine games ago. During this stretch, Whitcomb has maintained an average of 11.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers made, 0.8 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 30.8 minutes per game.

Unfortunately, Gabby Williams is listed as unavailable for the Storm. Williams, who has been averaging 8.4 points per game, contributes significantly in the 10 games she has appeared in during the 2023 season. The loss of any offensive contribution poses a challenge for Seattle, who heavily relies on the performance of Jewell Loyd.

Why The Lynx Could Cover The Spread

Fresh off a road victory against the Seattle Storm earlier this week, the Minnesota Lynx are now gearing up to replicate their success on their home court in Minneapolis on Sunday. In need of a win, as they've triumphed in 6 of their last 10 games, the Lynx aim to solidify their standing. Despite securing wins in only two of their last five games, the Lynx currently holds the 6th seed. Positioned third in the competitive Western Conference, the team is strategizing for a potential playoff run as the regular season reaches its conclusion.

Reflecting on their recent encounter, which took place on August 18, the Minnesota Lynx clinched victory with an eight-point lead, emerging triumphant with a 78-70 win over their conference rivals. Spearheaded by standout player Napheesa Collier, the Lynx have the opportunity to secure consecutive victories for the first time since their three-game winning streak from July 26 to 30. During this recent matchup, Kayla McBride contributed 21 points to the team's success.

When comparing the seasons of the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm, it becomes evident that the Lynx have had a stronger campaign. Consequently, they enter the upcoming contest as favorites to secure another victory in the final stretch of the regular season. The Lynx's scoring average ranks ninth at 79.6 points per game, while their pace of play positions them at No. 10 in the league.

In terms of statistics, the Minnesota Lynx average 79.6 points with a shooting accuracy of 43.4%, while allowing opponents to score an average of 84.3 points with a shooting accuracy of 44.7%. Their three-point shooting rate stands at 31.9%, and they maintain a free throw accuracy of 79.8%. Defensively, they allow opponents to shoot at a three-point rate of 34.8% and secure an average of 34.1 rebounds per game.

The primary trio for the Minnesota Lynx includes Napheesa Collier, Tiffany Mitchell, and Kayla McBride. Collier stands as a consistent double-double threat, consistently contributing points and rebounds. Additionally, Dorka Juhasz serves as a reliable rotational player who can contribute both scoring and rebounding off the bench. Napheesa Collier holds an average of 21.5 points and 7.9 rebounds, while Kayla McBride contributes 13.2 points and 2 assists. Diamond Miller emerges as the third player with a double-digit scoring average, and Jessica Shepard secures 8.1 rebounds.

Unfortunately, Lindsay Allen and Natalie Achonwa are unavailable for the Lynx in this particular match. As a result, players like Nina Milic, Rachel Banham, and Bridgeton Carleton are expected to elevate their contributions despite being limited in terms of playing time.

Final Storm-Lynx Prediction & Pick

Despite some bonus points for the visitors, the hosts will aim for a repeat of the past game and extend their winning streak.

Final Storm-Lynx Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Lynx -5.5 (-114), Over 159.5 (-105)