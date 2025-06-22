The Texas football program is looking to capitalize on an excellent debut season in the SEC. A strong run that included winning the SEC Championship and making an appearance in the national championship game before they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Although head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team were unable to capture the College Football Playoff title, the focus is rooted firmly in the future. To that end, Sarkisian has been recruiting the Class of 2026. Prized four-star safety Chace Calicut might be the latest addition to that class, as the recruit posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his latest visit with the Texas football team and Sarkisian.

We staying home?🤘 pic.twitter.com/e84bTzCqD2 — Chacedahbag (@CalicutChace) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We staying home?” posted Calicut on the social media platform.

If Sarkisian and his staff can keep Calicut at home, it will be just another feather in their cap. Although the safety won't help with this year's bid for more gold, Sark has done a great job of keeping the Longhorns focused on not only their next hunt, but on 2026 and beyond. What would Calicut bring to Austin next year? Furthermore, will he be joining a team that was even better in their sophomore campaign in what could be college football's toughest conference?

Article Continues Below

Can Texas football make an even bigger impression in Year 2 of SEC tenure?

There have been plenty of playmakers and contributors who left Austin after last season's title game run. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Matthew Golden, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and others went to the NFL. Others transferred out of the program for opportunities elsewhere. Sarkisian and his staff used the transfer portal to help supplement both the incoming Class of 2025 and upcoming Class of 2026.

If Calicut elects to stay home (On3 recruiting still has the Texas football team in the lead), then he could be the latest star defensive back to play for the Longhorns. The program has a lot of experience developing star defenders, especially in the secondary. Can Calicut grow into their next impact defensive back? Come next fall, Longhorns fans certainly hope that could be the case.