According to Maya Hawke, there's a lot packaged in the new season of Stranger Things.

Hawke stars as Robin in the popular sci-fi Netflix series, which will end with the upcoming Season 5. The series is still in production after numerous delays due to last year's strikes, and fans are as eager as ever for it to come out. Which, unfortunately, we have to wait a while for.

That said, when it does, it sounds like we have a lot to look forward to when it actually does hit the streamer. Could it be that there are essentially eight movies all fit into this final season?

The actress seems to think so, as Deadline reported that she shared her thoughts on a recent Podcrushed episode.

Maya Hawke describes Stranger Things' final season as eight movies

As for the series, she noted, “The show has been a little bit cursed. The pandemic happened as we started season four, the strike happened as we started this season.”

“Our showrunners, Matt and Ross, take a lot of responsibility,” Hawke said. “They have an amazing team of writers, but they're very involved. They write a lot and they are very intense and serious about the quality of the continued writing, and it takes a long time to write each season, and it takes a long time to shoot them.”

She added, “We're making, basically, eight movies. The episodes are very long.”

Regarding being a part of the series, Hawke said, “I've had a really interesting relationship to it over the years. When I first came here, it was the loneliest place in the world — my first season. I was so lonely.”

Luckily, she's not lonely anymore and has established herself as an essential character.

Recently, she told The Face about the series' shooting schedule. It sounds like the end of filming and production is near, but still unclear when exactly it'll wrap.

“I've been working pretty steadily since January,” she noted. “I have a couple of weeks off while they shoot someone else's storyline. Then I'll be back. We're chugging along, though. I think they're gonna finish when they say they will. I don't know that I can say exactly when that is…”

About being on the show, along with Hawke being a musician, she said, “Well, an amazing thing has happened, which is: I'm forever grateful to the Duffer Brothers for writing such an extraordinary character for me to play. Not only is Robin fun, but the people that she attracts….There's a big overlap between them and people who like my music.”

“I remember it made me a little sad, when I first started playing shows, that there were so many people there with Stranger Things posters for me to sign. But as time has gone on, I feel that there's been a marriage of the vibe where the people who found me that way, because they like Robin, actually do like my music. Because it's a lot of really strong, independent, smart, young women. And who could ask for a better group of fans? They're just the best.”

Check out her album, Chaos Angel, out on May 31. As for Stranger Things Season 5, we can expect that to stream on Netflix sometime next year.