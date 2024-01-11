Stranger Things Season 5 won't feature Argyle (Eduardo Franco).

Don't expect to see Eduardo Franco in Stranger Things Season 5.

The Booksmart star recently gave a disappointing update regarding his future in the Upside Down.

No more Arrgyle?

During an interview with Steve Varley for his new film, Self Reliance, Franco revealed he hasn't gotten a call about Stranger Things Season 5.

“It's nice to hear that there's some sort of concern or something [about Argyle],” Franco said. “I never got a phone call.”

In Season 4, Franco's Argyle was introduced. He starred in eight of the nine episodes.

Fans of Stranger Things were recently excited after it was revealed that they were in production on Season 5.

Eduardo Franco first gained notoriety for his role in Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything as Stu. He also starred in a handful of episodes of Adam Ruins Everything. Some of his other TV credits include Lopez, Conan, Gabby's Dollhouse, and, of course, Stranger Things.

On the film side, Franco has had several high-profile roles. His breakthrough came in Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, Booksmart. The high school comedy premiered at SXSW (South by Southwest) in 2019 and was released that May. It grossed over $25 million during its theatrical run. Franco starred alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Mason Gooding, and more.

He would go on to star in films The Binge, We Broke Up, The Binge 2: It's a Wonderful Binge, and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Coming up, he will star in Y2K with Rachel Zegler, Jaeden Martell, and Julian Dennison. He recently starred in the Hulu film, Self Reliance. The film also features Jake Johnson, Anne Kendrick, and Andy Samberg.