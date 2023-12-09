After being delayed for months, it appears the final season of Stranger Things is going to get in front of cameras fairly soon.

Like many other high-profile productions, the final season of Stranger Things was delayed as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that dominated Hollywood for a large portion of 2023. It doesn't appear to be waiting any longer, though, as the show is reportedly set to get cameras rolling right after the new year rolls in.

The fifth season of Stranger Things is said to be eyeing a production start date of January 8, 2024, according to a new report from Deadline. The outlet said it was told of the date by “multiple sources” familiar with the Netflix series and said January 5 was also discussed as a possible production start date, with the cast reportedly already in Atlanta, Georgia, to begin preparing for filming to start fairly soon.

Stranger Things' next season is set to be the show's final season and will pick up some time after the conclusion of season four. The ending of the previous season saw the principle cast of characters reunited in Hawkins, Indiana, still reeling from their costly battle against the Vecna in both the real world and the Upside Down. Despite being back together, it becomes clear the fight isn't over as the dangerous alternate dimension has finally broken the barriers of reality and began an invasion of Hawkins.

Series creators the Duffer brothers teased the final season will keeps its focus on the series' established characters, especially those there since season one. However, the series is set to bring in big names for season five such as Linda Hamilton, though her character has not been revealed.

The eight-episode final season was originally set to begin production in May 2023 before being indefinitely delayed after the start of the WGA strike that same month. It was only compounded with the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike in June 2023, which further delayed the production's start since the union and studios didn't reach a resolution until November 2023.