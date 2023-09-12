Stray, the 2022 game of the year candidate that went toe-to-toe with God of War and Elden Ring, will soon have an animated movie made out of it.

Many hearts were tugged at by the game Stray when it came out last year and Annapurna Interactive appears to be interested in tugging even more hearts, this time with an animated movie based on the game. The game, developed by BlueTwelve Studio, which was a critical and commercial success that we rated 9/10 in our Stray Review, remains a popular game in spite of its single-player, linear storyline. However, the game's strong point is in its charming characters and heartwarming story and not its gameplay, so it only makes sense for Annapurna to decide to extend Stray's lineage with an animated movie instead of a direct video game sequel.

The movie is purportedly in the works at Annapurna Animation, Annapurna Pictures' animation arm, which impressed critics with its first work, the Netflix animated movie Nimona. Nimona itself was an adaptation of a graphic novel and featured Chloe Grace Moretz as its lead voice actress. The movie premiered on Netflix last June, following a limited release in cinemas and at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Apart from Stray, Annapurna Animation is also working on other key projects including another project with Nimona co-director Nick Bruno and Ice Age director Chris Wedge.

Aside from Stray, Annapurna Animation is also expected to work on animated adaptations of other Annapurna Interactive titles, which may include Twelve Minutes, Florence, If Found, Journey, The Pathless, and Ashen. There's also an opportunity for the company, may it be through Annapurna Animation or Annapurna Pictures, to adapt Blade Runner as well, as a game based on the franchise called Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is currently in the works.

