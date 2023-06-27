You guys, Paramount+ and SHOWTIME are ready to take things to the next level in their relationship and make it online official… they're totally a couple! The companies announced in a press release on Tuesday that Paramount+ has become the new streaming home of SHOWTIME effective immediately.

According to the statement, the SHOWTIME portfolio of edgy, critically acclaimed programming will now complement the broad and popular Paramount+ library in a seamless offering, for the monthly price of $11.99, though the Paramount+ plan without SHOWTIME (known as the Essential Plan) will also still be available at $5.99 per month.

“By adopting the boundary-pushing programming of SHOWTIME onto our platform, Paramount+ has fortified itself as the ultimate total household destination in streaming,” said Tom Ryan, President & CEO, Paramount Streaming. “Together, these powerhouse brands will showcase the breadth and depth of our content offering from across Paramount. At this price point, we’ll put the value of the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan up against any other.”

Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks added, “From YELLOWJACKETS to GEORGE & TAMMY, SHOWTIME is synonymous with provocative, edgy and sophisticated series that perfectly complement the blockbuster, mass appealing original shows, movies and live sports that Paramount+ delivers, which together, provides a compelling and comprehensive set of content for the entire household.”

This merger follows HBO Max and Discovery+ combining forces earlier in the year under a single streaming umbrella, Max. The entertainment industry is still trying to navigate the best way to get as many eyeballs as possible on their pay streaming plans without causing viewers to get subscription overload and start cancelling plans. But here's hoping this union of Paramount+ and SHOWTIME is about more than vertical integration — I'm really pulling for these two lovebirds!