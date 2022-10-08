fbpx
Connect with us

Gaming

Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta lets players have too much fun with its character creator

Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Character Creator

The Street Fighter 6 Character Creator turns out to be the highlight of many players’ Closed Beta experience.

Developers let players into early builds of their games to test out the game’s integrity, weed out bugs and glitches, and assess if the game is actually fun to play. For Capcom, the developers of Street Fighter 6, we imagine that they’re doing the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta to see if players would enjoy the changes they’ve made to the fighting game. But instead of getting feedback from that, Capcom is getting feedback from fans from an entirely different feature instead. Don’t worry, Capcom, people are having fun with Street Fighter 6. It’s just not in the way you expected.

The Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta only lets players access eight of the game’s characters from its full roster. So, it’s no wonder that playing through those eight characters could get boring fast. So, fans took it upon themselves to expand that roster on their own – to varying results. Most of the ones shared on the internet showcase abominations, but these abominations are at least funny looking. Remember back when No Man’s Sky just came out and players were taking pictures of the weird creatures that the game generated? Well, those things have got nothing on what players have made through the Street Fighter 6 Character Creator.

Just take a look at some of them below:

The Character Creator is a new feature in the entire series, appearing for the first time in this game as a way to get the player avatar into the world, as Capcom experiments with a semi-open-world environment for the game’s hub, instead of the more traditional and simpler menu system. Based on players’ experience with it so far, we think this feature is here to stay for good. For the love of god, Capcom, don’t ever get rid of the character creator. Ever.

Street Fighter 6, Street Fighter 6 Release Date, Street Fighter 6 Details, Street Fighter 6 Features, Street Fighter 6 Mechanics
JUST IN:
Related Topics