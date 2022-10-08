Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta lets players have too much fun with its character creator

The Street Fighter 6 Character Creator turns out to be the highlight of many players’ Closed Beta experience.

Developers let players into early builds of their games to test out the game’s integrity, weed out bugs and glitches, and assess if the game is actually fun to play. For Capcom, the developers of Street Fighter 6, we imagine that they’re doing the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta to see if players would enjoy the changes they’ve made to the fighting game. But instead of getting feedback from that, Capcom is getting feedback from fans from an entirely different feature instead. Don’t worry, Capcom, people are having fun with Street Fighter 6. It’s just not in the way you expected.

During the Closed Beta, you'll be able to create a custom avatar. 👤 This is a one-time process for the CBT, so ensure you're happy with your avatar before finalizing them. We can't wait to see what they look like! pic.twitter.com/Qx1WxWOBa7 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) October 7, 2022

The Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta only lets players access eight of the game’s characters from its full roster. So, it’s no wonder that playing through those eight characters could get boring fast. So, fans took it upon themselves to expand that roster on their own – to varying results. Most of the ones shared on the internet showcase abominations, but these abominations are at least funny looking. Remember back when No Man’s Sky just came out and players were taking pictures of the weird creatures that the game generated? Well, those things have got nothing on what players have made through the Street Fighter 6 Character Creator.

Just take a look at some of them below:

Time to bully these nubs out of MY lobby pic.twitter.com/LTuXMADbkb — Rooflemonger (@Rooflemonger) October 7, 2022

Street Fighter 6 character customization is….perfect pic.twitter.com/2zxh4nB1C0 — Fighting-Games Daily (@FGC_Daily) October 7, 2022

Sorry, Olive. I gosta fight in da streets. I yam what I yam and that's all that I yam… #PS5Share, #StreetFighter6ClosedBeta pic.twitter.com/Dkx8AnakJW — Waffleopolis (@Waffleopolis) October 7, 2022

WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS LMFAAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. THEY GOTTA LOCK UP THE STREET FIGHTER 6 CHARACTER CREATOR😭💀 pic.twitter.com/oUICTiPKmS — GamesCage – Hype Guy✈️TWITCH CON (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 8, 2022

The Character Creator is a new feature in the entire series, appearing for the first time in this game as a way to get the player avatar into the world, as Capcom experiments with a semi-open-world environment for the game’s hub, instead of the more traditional and simpler menu system. Based on players’ experience with it so far, we think this feature is here to stay for good. For the love of god, Capcom, don’t ever get rid of the character creator. Ever.