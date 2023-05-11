Strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams in 2023

The release of the NFL schedule Thursday night will give teams the opportunity to see how their season will lay out.

Every team already knows the opponents they will face, and no team will face a more difficult schedule based on last year’s results than the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Most Difficult NFL Schedules

The Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts will face opponents that compiled an overall .566 winning percentage last year, a slightly tougher number than Miami’s .554. Right behind those two teams are the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at .549.

The Eagles will face six teams at home that made the NFL playoffs last year, and they will also face 4 more teams on the road that were postseason participants.

Easiest NFL Schedules

On the other hand, no team should have an easier run in 2023 than the Atlanta Falcons. That team’s opponents had a combined win percentage of .417 last season.

The New Orleans Saints also should have a relatively easy run, as their opponents registered a .427 percentage. The Houston Texans struggled badly in 2022, and they are rewarded with opponents who had a .431 percentage a year ago.

Complete list of strength of schedule rating (based on last year’s results)

1. Philadelphia Eagles: .566

2. Miami Dolphins: .554

T-3. New England Patriots: .549

T-3. Dallas Cowboys: .549

T-3. New York Giants: .549

6. New York Jets: .545

7. Buffalo Bills: .542

8. Washington Commanders: .535

9. Los Angeles Rams: .533

10. Las Vegas Raiders: .524

11. Arizona Cardinals: .519

T-12. Los Angeles Chargers: .517

T-12. Denver Broncos: .517

T-12. Seattle Seahawks: .517

15: San Francisco 49ers: .514

16. Kansas City Chiefs: .512

17. Cincinnati Bengals: .510

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

T-18. Chicago Bears: .497

T-18. Minnesota Vikings: .497

20. Detroit Lions: .495

21. Baltimore Ravens: .484

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: .483

23. Jacksonville Jaguars: .477

24. Green Bay Packers: .476

25. Pittsburgh Steelers: .470

26. Cleveland Browns: .460

27. Carolina Panthers: .453

28. Tennessee Titans: .448

29. Indianapolis Colts: .434

30. Houston Texans: .431

31. New Orleans Saints: .427

32. Atlanta Falcons: .417

Strength of schedule based on projected win totals

However, looking at last year’s records is not the only way to look at the schedule. Instead, observers have ranked schedules based on the win totals each team is projected to earn in the coming season. This is based more on the individual strengths and weaknesses of each team. Evaluations by Sharp Football Analysis look at each team’s personnel, draft and coaching staff.

Hardest schedule, based on projected win totals

Based on the projected win totals, no team has a more difficult schedule than the New England Patriots. According to Sharp, the Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins will have the toughest go of it in the upcoming season.

1. New England Patriots

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Las Vegas Raiders

5. Miami Dolphins

Easiest schedule, based on projected win totals

The New Orleans should have the easiest go of it based on projected win totals. According to Sharp’s estimate, they have a projected win total of 9.4. The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears have the next easiest schedules.

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Atlanta Falcons

3. Carolina Panthers

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Chicago Bears

Overall schedule strength, based on projected in totals (easiest to hardest)

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Atlanta Falcons

3. Carolina Panthers

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Chicago Bears

6. Houston Texans

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Detroit Lions

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. San Francisco 49ers

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

14. Cleveland Browns

15. Cincinnati Bengals

16. Philadelphia Eagles

17. Seattle Seahawks

18. Los Angeles Rams

19. New York Giants

20. Denver Broncos

21. Dallas Cowboys

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. New York Jets

26. Los Angeles Chargers

27. Washington Commanders

28. Miami Dolphins

29. Las Vegas Raiders

31. Buffalo Bills

32. New England Patriots