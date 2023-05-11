Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The NFL schedules are set to release on Thursday, and leaks have been finding themselves all over social media. Luckily for NFL fans, it is now rumored that a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take place on Monday Night Football on November 20, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

This matchup will not be confirmed until both of these teams officially release their schedules, however it can be assumed this game is a lock for now. NFL fans will be able to circle on their calendars a highly anticipated matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

The two star quarterbacks did not disappoint in the Super Bowl, as they went toe-to-toe in a battle for the game and the eventual Super Bowl MVP award. Mahomes came out on top, just like he did with the NFL MVP award, winning the biggest game of the year and taking home his second Super Bowl MVP.

Albeit Mahomes winning, Hurts had an incredible game that cemented his play last year was not a fluke by any means. The Eagles rewarded this output in the offseason, giving Hurts a 5-year, $255 million contract extension. With last year’s Super Bowl appearance and a pay raise, expectations will be high for Hurts and the Eagles this season.

In terms of the Chiefs, expectations will always be high as long as Patrick Mahomes is at quarterback. He already has two Super Bowl rings by the age of 27, so he has established himself as a perennial championship contender. With the coinciding expectations of these two teams and quarterbacks, fans should be in for a good game when the Eagles and Chiefs rematch this fall.