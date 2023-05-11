The NFL schedule is going to be released tonight at 8 p.m. ET, and we have everything you need to know about matchups that are already announced and how to watch the schedule release.

If you are on social media, you will find leaks and some official announcements from the NFL on matchups that will happen.

If you want to watch the NFL schedule release tonight at 8 p.m. ET, you have a couple of choices. You can watch broadcasts on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app at 8 p.m. ET. Peacock will also be broadcasting at 8 p.m. ET. There will also be a broadcast on ESPN 2 that will discuss the NFL schedule release.

As of right now, we know what the international matchups and who will play in the Black Friday game, along with some other individual games like the season opener and the first Monday Night Football game. Let’s get into some of those matchups that we already know.

There are five international matchups to make note of. The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first team to play two games overseas in a single season, with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in week 4 and a week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in week 5. The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will play in week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in week 6.

The other international matchups will take place in Germany at Frankfurt Stadium, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins in week 9, and the Indianapolis Colts facing the New England Patriots in week 10 to close out the international schedule.

There are two matchups that have been announced for week 1, with the season opener being a matchup between the defending champion Chiefs and the Detroit Lions and Arrowhead Stadium.

Here it is… NFL KICKOFF 2023. 🗣 📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/Eo8WQvO8eZ — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

The other known matchup is between Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills and Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. That is a marquee matchup for Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the Jets.

The next matchup we know of is another primetime game. It is in week 5 between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys are going back to San Francisco for a rematch of last season’s Divisional Round playoff game, which the 49ers won to advance to the NFC Championship game.

As for the first ever Black Friday NFL game, Aaron Rodgers is getting showcased again. His Jets will host the Miami Dolphins at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

We do not know the Thanksgiving matchups yet, but as always, the Lions and Cowboys will have home games on that day.

The next known matchup is another rematch from last season’s NFL Playoffs. It is in week 13 between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship game. Hopefully whoever the 49ers are starting at quarterback is healthy and makes it through the game. Brock Purdy did not have that fate during the NFC Championship.

Two of the three Christmas Day matchups have been announced. The Las Vegas Raiders will play the Chiefs in the first game at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. That game will be broadcasted by both CBS and Nickelodeon. Later in the day at 4:30 p.m. ET the Eagles will host their division rival New York Giants. The Eagles won all three matchups last season, including a blowout win in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

The last known matchup is an AFC Championship rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Eve in week 17. The game will be played in the late afternoon window at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Those are all of the matchups that have been announced so far. There certainly will be more exciting matchups announced at 8 p.m. ET tonight, and you can tune into any of the channels listed above to see the full schedule.